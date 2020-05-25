Circumstances different, but the meaning of parade still the same

Gordon's Memorial Day parade marched on.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Memorial Day parades were still held in some parts of our area, including in one Schuylkill County community.

It may have been a scaled-down version, but there was still a Memorial Day Parade in Gordon.

"It's important not to forget those who gave the full measure, and for us to do this it's our honor," Lewis Kaufman, who's currently serving in the Army said. "It won't stop."

The parade was short and small, but people in this part of Schuylkill County say it was much-needed.

A day to honor and remember those who have died serving our country, while keeping in mind some of the core values we have as Americans.

"It's been a continuous in Gordon since Memorial Day was founded," Mayor George Borcious, who's an Army veteran said. "I'm 62 been going on way before I was born and it's important to the people in town to honor our veterans."

Despite Schuylkill County still being in the red phase, people hung out along the streets and on their porches paying their respects, while donning some red, white, and blue as the sun shined down on the borough.

"It's smaller this year. Usually, there's a bunch of people walking behind a couple of bands playing and it's a shame it happened this way, but what are we gonna do, we're gonna take the cards we're dealt," Korean War veteran and Gordon resident, James Schally said.