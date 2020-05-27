Golfers thankful to play & enjoy some type of normalcy

With the weather turning and golf allowed, golfers have taken every opportunity to hit up the links.

The pandemic has taken a lot of people out of their respective routines and away from their hobbies.

For a while, that included golfers, but not anymore.

"We've been very busy, very, very busy, especially the first nice weekend we were open," Ed Costick, the tournament director at Mountain Valley Golf Course said. "People just wanted to get out. I'm assuming they all had cabin fever."

Since Governor Tom Wolf allowed golf courses to reopen on May 1, many golfers have taken every opportunity they've had to hit up the links, including Mountain Valley Golf Course near Mahanoy City.

"A bad day on the golf course is better than a day at work, a good day at work," Rick Zauzig of Tobyhanna said.

Golf is one of a handful of activities that are allowed during this time and it puts a checkmark next to two important categories people have been craving while cooped up during the coronavirus: Socialization and physical activity.

"This is a godsend," Bob Hughes of Wyomissing said. "I mean, all the guys and even the girls, looking forward to getting back out enjoying themselves having a little bit of camaraderie with everybody, stay our distances do what we have to do, But, get some exercises has some good fun."

"Just to get out and get around get some fresh air, meet with some of your old golfing buddies and spend the day outside up here on the mountain," Costick added. "You can tell people were very happy about it."