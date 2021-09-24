Blasting drives for women's resource center

The golf tournament is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

TAYLOR, Pa. — Chief Meteorologist Kurt Aaron was enjoying a bit of golf Friday.

Kurt was the honorary chairman for the Women's Resource Center's Golf Tournament at Pine Hills Country Club in Taylor.

Kurt, his wife Teresa, son Josh, and of course Ranger were out on the course along with 141 golfers hoping to raise $30,000.

The center provides services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Lackawanna and Susquehanna Counties.