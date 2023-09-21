Giving back to the workers of the Bloomsburg Fair

Volunteer groups give amusement workers new clothes and much more at one of the areas largest fairs.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — With the Bloomsburg fairgrounds set to welcome thousands of visitors over the next few days, several volunteer organizations around the town are helping the workers who keep the amusement side of things running smoothly.

"When they set up stuff like this, it is literally a blessing" said Lamar McKee, who will be working at the fair this week.

From items like shoes, socks, clothes to cookies and fully packed lunches, the Amusements of America worker says the Bloomsburg fairground is the only place he and his family can get everything they need in one stop.

"Stuff like this really helps out a lot of us," said McKee "A lot of us really need shoes, need blankets."

"They're essentially migrant workers, some are living out of their cars," said Scott Atherton on of the many volunteers at the giveaway.

The Columbia County Fair Ministry has handed out hundreds of sleeping bags and hygiene kits for the past 14 years.

The ministry comprised of multiple churches and organizations. Members volunteer to ensure the more than 100 Amusement workers are taken care of.

"I've gotten more God Bless Yous from this giveaway, from this one day than you do for the rest of the year," said Atherton. "These guys really appreciate the help and we are told we are the only...fair in the country that does this for them."

Having everything his family needs, Mckee says it's back to work at one of his favorite fairs of the year.