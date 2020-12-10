Second Lady of Pa. records woman using racial slurs towards her in store parking lot

Gisele Fetterman, wife of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, tweeted a video of a woman using a racial slur towards her in a store parking lot.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Second Lady of Pennsylvania, Gisele Fetterman, posted a video on Twitter of a woman using a racial slur towards her in a store parking lot.

Fetterman, the wife of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, posted the video on Twitter on Sunday evening with the following message:

"*TRIGGER WARNING* I love love love this country but we are so deeply divided. I ran to the local grocery store and was met by and verbally assaulted by this woman who repeatedly told me I do not belong here. The confrontation continued into the parking lot where I was able to finally capture it after the crying winded down. This behavior and this hatred is taught. If you know her, if she is your neighbor or relative, please, please teach her love instead."

Fetterman, 38, was born in Brazil and came to the United States as an undocumented immigrant when she was 7-years-old, according to her biography.

She married her husband, John, and the couple have three children together.

The couple currently lives in the Pittsburgh area.

Governor Tom Wolf condemned the racism and hate speech displayed toward Fetterman, and released a statement Monday:

“The ethnic intimidation and racist speech spewed at the Second Lady of Pennsylvania is shameful and unacceptable. Racism and hate speech are always unacceptable, and unworthy of Pennsylvanians. No Pennsylvanian should ever be made to feel unwelcome in our commonwealth because of their race or ethnicity. Gisele Fetterman spends much of her time devoted to making our state and world a better place and she -- and every Pennsylvanian -- deserves our respect, not the hatred too often displayed by people who seek only to further divide this country at a time when unity is so desperately needed.