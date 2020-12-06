Gilberton Under Water

"It's manmade this time. We flooded like this in 2006; we got 17 inches of rain. We only got 3 inches of rain on Thursday, Wednesday into Thursday but this is the faulty of that bridge down there, pipes clogged. We tried all day yesterday to get a trench dug, they wouldn't do it until they were persuaded to do it," said Gilberton Borough Council President Dan Malloy.



People Newswatch 16 spoke with were shocked by just how fast it all happened and they predict the damage repair and cleanup will take a long time.



"My cellar is filled with water, up to the rafters my oil furnace got it, got wiped out, my water heater got wiped out. And the water keeps rising even though it's not raining," said Vincent Wallace of Gilberton.



