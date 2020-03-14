Giant food stores reduce hours due to outbreak

Giant announced that starting Saturday, its 24-hour stores will close at midnight and reopen at 6 a.m.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Several grocery chains across the country are reducing their hours because of the coronavirus outbreak and that includes all 24-hour Giant locations in Pennsylvania.

The company says this will allow store employees more time to sanitize and restock the shelves.

Like many grocery stores nationwide, Giant is experiencing shortages of household staples like cleaning supplies.