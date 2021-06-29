Getting kids outside this summer: Experts says its key to their mental, physical health

Getting your kids outside this summer – experts say it's key to their mental and physical health.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A recent medical report found being outside in natural light can help children’s eyesight, and of course, there are all the benefits of fresh air and exercise.

“There are so many different health benefits to being outside, just being in the sun and getting Vitamin D," said Adam Bonnier, co-founder of Miniware.

This summer, experts said you may need to get creative, but it’s key to get those kids outdoors and moving around.

They said there are fun ways to do just that with kids of all ages: from scavenger hunts to hikes to patio parties and more.

“We all feel better when we get outside, and we move around, but we don’t always realize it when we’re indoors."

Wellness experts said being outdoors is always important, but especially so after the last year, with the increased stress and screen time of the pandemic.

“Screen time has been a factor, and so they are in this world, and you need to get them into this world it’s good to motivate them.”

Those experts said along with getting kids outside, make sure they are eating well: health fruits and veggies to boost their health as much as possible.