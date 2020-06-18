Get outside! Health experts remind people it's still safe to enjoy the great outdoors

Expert says nature is the best place to be during the health crisis.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Get outside! That is the advice from health officials and outdoor enthusiasts, too.

Businesses may be reopening, but those experts say the best place to be in the coming months is out in nature.

"It is a way we can kind of safely have an adventure or experience, and that's all we want right now. All of us have been inside for months, and I think for our well-being, mentally or physically, we're craving nature," said Lindsay Myers of Get Lost With Lindsay.

Camping and other outdoor activities are expected to be especially popular this summer, as some ditch other vacation plans.

"I am loving the idea of going camping and using RVs this summer, I think it is such a great way to safely have a trip., think about it, you can be with your own family or the people you have been quarantining with within your own car, you can have a vehicle you can all sleep in, you don't have to expose yourself to other people, but you're on the road, you're seeing sights," said Myers.

Health officials say it is still important to social distance outdoors, so avoid very crowded parks, trails, and recreation areas.

"You are able to do that, and it's not difficult to stay away from people, and you don't feel crowded, and you still feel safe, you can wear your mask if you want to."

Myers said for those who just do not feel comfortable enough to leave their homes, they can still get some nature in their lives in their own backyards.