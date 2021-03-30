Live: Another teen eyewitness takes the stand in Derek Chauvin trial

A third young eyewitness to George Floyd's death took the stand Tuesday afternoon. "I felt like I was failing him," she said.

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: Some of the images depicted in the video and testimony are graphic.

Tuesday, March 30

Young woman who filmed bystander video of George Floyd delivers emotional testimony: 'When I look at George Floyd, I look at my dad'

Judge rules that juvenile witnesses can have audio muted while they say their full names, and will not be on video

Tuesday's first witness: Mixed martial arts fighter who told officers to check Floyd's pulse

Three witnesses questioned Monday: 911 dispatcher, Speedway shift lead, MMA fighter

More than 20 organizations protested outside the courthouse Monday night

The jury heard emotional testimony Tuesday from the young woman who used her cell phone to show the world what happened to George Floyd.

Darnella, who was 17 at the time, took the Facebook video of Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck that went viral across the globe. The state called her as a witness Tuesday and she cried as she recounted the night of May 25, 2020.

"It's been nights I stayed up ... apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more and not physically interacting with him," she said. "Not saving his life."

Her 9-year-old cousin, who was with her that night, testified afterward for about five minutes. The defense decided not to cross-examine her.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in the death of George Floyd.

The judge said two more young witnesses, who are either currently juveniles or were at the time of Floyd's death, will testify Tuesday after the lunch break. He ruled earlier in the day that audio of these witnesses will be broadcast, but not video, due to their young age.

Before Darnella and her cousin took the stand, the state and defense finished questioning MMA fighter Donald Wynn Williams II, who can be heard on Darnella's video telling officers to check Floyd's pulse.

In answer to questions about that day he said, "I felt like I had to speak for Floyd."

The Derek Chauvin trial resumes today, 3/30/21, with testimony of eyewitness Donald Williams.



First, an 8:30a hearing to determine the audio/visual rules for the under-18 witnesses who will testify today.



Then 9a court legal issues, then jury at 9:30https://t.co/4YyKlkyhAT — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 30, 2021

LIVE UPDATES

Tuesday, March 30

1:25 p.m.

After a lunch break Tuesday, the state called its next witness to the stand. The 18-year-old is the third in a series of four young people called by the state. She said she works at a retail pharmacy.

Judge Peter Cahill has agreed to mute the audio while the younger witnesses are saying their full names, and to broadcast audio but no video of their testimony. Two are still juveniles and two were minors at the time of Floyd's death.

The third young witness Tuesday told prosecutors that she went to Cup Foods on May 25 to buy an aux cord for her car. She saw police squad cars when she was trying to park, and told her friend to stay in the car because she didn't know what was going on.

She said she saw George Floyd on the ground with some officers.

"There was already a couple bystanders there, and I just heard some people talking to let him up and just to stay calm, talking to George," she said. "I heard him say he couldn't breathe and that his stomach hurt, and that he wanted his mom."

The 18-year-old told prosecutors that she had her friend's phone with her.

"I knew initially that something was wrong, so I started recording," she said. "A lot of people looked in distress on the sidewalk and George was in distress."

She said she could see Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck, and two other officers holding him down.

"At first he was vocal and then he got less vocal," she said. "You could tell he was talking with smaller and smaller breaths, and he would spit a little when he talked, and he tried to move his head because he was uncomfortable."

She said she got more concerned as time went on.

"You could see in his face that he was slowly not being able to breathe, his eyes were rolling back, and at one point he just kind of sat there," she said. "Or laid there."

The 18-year-old began to cry at this point and said it was difficult for her to talk about it.

"It was difficult because I felt like there wasn't really anything that I could do as a bystander," she said. "I felt like I was failing him."

When the prosecutor asked why she felt that way, she said, "Because I was there, and technically I could have done something, but I couldn't really do anything physically that I wanted to do." She told the prosecutor that was because "there was another police officer kind of like, pushing the crowd back, making sure everyone was on the sidewalk and didn't get close."

Now testifying is a witness who was 17 at the time. She believes Chauvin put more weight on George Floyd by lifting his foot and putting his hand in his pocket. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 30, 2021

She said when the bystanders asked about Floyd's pulse, "No one responded."

The prosecutor asked the woman how Chauvin was acting.

"I didn't really see him take his eyes off of him, for the most part," she said. "At one point I saw him put more and more weight onto him."

The prosecutor asked how she could tell, and she said "I saw his back leg lift off the ground, and his hands go into his pocket. ... I kind of saw him move his knee down more, make little movements."

The witness told the prosecutor and the jury that Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck "even when the paramedic was checking for a pulse."

She said she did not see Chauvin move until the paramedics took Floyd to the ambulance.

11:50 a.m.

After the teen bystander who filmed a video at the center of the case took the stand, so did her 9-year-old cousin.

Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell questioned the girl, who went to Cup Foods the night of May 25, 2020 with her cousin Darnella.

Darnella, who was 17 at the time, told jurors that she sent her cousin into the store before she filmed the scene, because she thought the girl was too young to see what was happening.

The girl told Blackwell that she saw George Floyd with a knee on his neck, and that the officer did not get up.

"The ambulance had to push him off of him," she said. "They asked him nicely to get off of him."

Nelson wisely chose not to cross-examine the young witness. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 30, 2021

Blackwell asked how it made her feel.

"I was sad and kind of mad," she said. "Because it felt like he was stopping his breathing and it was kind of like hurting him."

After about five minutes Blackwell said he had no more questions, and defense attorney Eric Nelson declined to cross-examine.

11:40 a.m.

Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell had a chance to redirect the defense's questioning of Darnella, the teen bystander who shot video of Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd's neck.

Blackwell asked her again about the safety of the neighborhood, and about the bystander crowd. He asked if she saw anything that would indicate that Chauvin was afraid of her or the other bystanders, or that he was trying to get out of the way of cars going by. She said no.

Referring to her comments that the crowd got louder, Blackwell asked, "Are you the sort of person who in response to seeing someone potentially harmed on the street, gets louder?"

"I bottle things up," she said. "I have social anxiety so it's really out of my comfort zone to be that out person. But when I seen what I saw, at moments I was loud."

Blackwell asked Darnella how viewing what happened to George Floyd has affected her life.

Darnella cried as she gave her answer.

"When I look at George Floyd, I look at, I look at my dad, I look at my brothers, I look at my cousins, my uncles, because they are all Black," she said. "And I look at that and I look at how that could have been one of them. It's been nights I stayed up apologizing and, and apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more and not physically interacting with him. Not saving his life. It's like, it's not what I should have done. It's what he should have done."

Darnella grew very emotional in the last question from Jerry Blackwell -- talking about how witnessing the incident changed her life -- and how she imagines it could have been her father or any other black male relatives. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 30, 2021

11:30 a.m.

Eric Nelson, the defense attorney for Derek Chauvin, had his chance to cross-examine one of the state's major witnesses Tuesday morning.

He asked Darnella, the teen bystander who filmed a video of Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd's neck, about the crowd of people on the sidewalk that night. She confirmed that there were about 12 people by the time Floyd was taken away by an ambulance, and that generally the intersection is fairly busy.

Nelson asked Darnella about her interview with law enforcement afterward. She told agents at that point that Chauvin didn't say much, and she mainly interacted with former officer Tou Thao.

She told Nelson that it's fair to say she couldn't hear the other officers.

"Would you agree that initially when you started recording, you weren't saying much if anything to the officers?" Nelson said. "But as time went on and more people showed up, voices became louder."

Darnella said that was because they were reacting to what they saw. She acknowledged that people called officers names and the the volume grew louder.

"Yes, more so as he was becoming more unresponsive," she said.

She remembered Thao saying to her that if Floyd could talk, he could breathe.

Darnella said she had walked to Cup Foods hundreds if not thousands of times, and felt safe doing so. But she acknowledged that "some nights" it was more dangerous.

"I feel like any area has some type of crime," she said.

Nelson asked if Darnella's video going viral had changed her life.

"It has," she said.

He then ended his questioning.

11:25 a.m.

After a morning break, prosecutor Jerry Blackwell resumed his questioning of Darnella, the teen bystander who filmed the video at the center of the case.

Blackwell asked her how Chauvin responded to her and the other bystanders on the scene as they asked him to get off of George Floyd.

"He just stared at us, looked at us," she said. "He had like this cold look, heartless. He didn't care."

"It seemed as if he didn't care," she corrected herself, based on earlier instruction by the judge.

Darnella told Blackwell that when paramedics arrived, one of them checked Floyd's pulse. She said at that point, Chauvin was still on Floyd's neck. She said the paramedic gave Chauvin a "motion" telling him to get off.

10:55 a.m.

Court is in recess for a morning break. At 11:15 a.m., prosecutor Jerry Blackwell will continue questioning Darnella, the young woman who took a bystander video at the center of the case.

Darnella testifies that she felt threatened by Chauvin.



"I felt like i was in danger when he did that. It rubbed me the wrong way." — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 30, 2021

10:35 a.m.

The young woman who took a bystander video of George Floyd under Derek Chauvin's knee is taking the stand Tuesday.

She was 17 at the time but is now an adult. Still, Judge Peter Cahill ruled that she will not be broadcast on video due to her young age.

The woman received the 2020 PEN/Benenson Courage Award for documenting the scene. In court she will be referred to only by her first name, Darnella.

Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell began questioning Darnella Tuesday, showing her some surveillance video of the scene.

"I see a man on the ground and I see a cop kneeling down on him," she said. She said she did not want her younger cousin to see the scene, and directed her to go into Cup Foods.

"It wasn't right, he was suffering, he was in pain," Darnella said, becoming emotional on the stand.

Blackwell asked her to identify Derek Chauvin in the courtroom and told her to take her time as she composed herself, appearing to fight back tears and breathing deeply. She then identified Chauvin as the officer who was kneeling on Floyd's neck.

Darnella is now audibly crying during her testimony.



"This is the officer who was kneeling on George Floyd's neck" pic.twitter.com/cNlzvoVNgY — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 30, 2021

Blackwell asked Darnella if any of the bystanders physically threatened or got violent with the police. She said no.

She described words the witnesses used including "You're hurting him," "He's not breathing," and "You're a bum."

When asked how Floyd looked when she first saw him, Darnella said he was restrained on the ground.

"It didn't look like he could move much but his head," she said.

She told the prosecution that Floyd said he would get up if he could.

"He was saying how much in pain he was," she said. "He couldn't breathe."

Darnella described a firefighter at the scene, Genevieve Hansen, who asked police to check Floyd's pulse. She said they would not allow it and said the officers would not let bystanders get close. "They put their hand on their mace," she said.

"Did you feel threatened by the police officers?" Blackwell asked. "Yes," Darnella said. "Did you feel threatened by Mr. Chauvin?" "Yes."

Darnella testifies that she felt threatened by Chauvin.



"I felt like i was in danger when he did that. It rubbed me the wrong way." — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 30, 2021

Blackwell asked Darnella if she saw Chauvin get up to allow Floyd to breathe, attempt to administer CPR, or ask for a volunteer to administer CPR. She said no. "If anything, he actually was kneeling harder," she said. "Like, he was shoving his knee in his neck."

10:30 a.m.

Judge Peter Cahill told the jurors that the next four witnesses will be juveniles or were juveniles at the time of Floyd's death. He said that means the video will not show those witnesses because of his prior ruling, but the jury will be able to see them.

10:26 a.m.

Upon final redirect, defense attorney Eric Nelson asked Williams if he has ever had a conversation with his opponent while he was being choked out.

"We don't talk to each other, so no," Williams said.

Prosecutor Matthew Frank returned to the stand to respond. He asked Williams if when he is being choked out in a fight, he taps his opponent's arm.

"That's to prevent it from going too far?" Frank asked. "The tap out is the communication you use to your opponent to say, 'Hey, let up.' And your opponent has to follow that communication."

"Correct," Williams said.

Nelson ends his re-cross by making Williams note that he has never "had a conversation" with an MMA opponent while being choked.



In re-re-direct -- Frank now noting that in MMA someone taps out so it doesn't go too far. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 30, 2021

10:10 a.m.

After the defense cross-examined MMA fighter and bystander witness Donald Wynn Williams II, the prosecution had one more chance to redirect.

Prosecutor Matthew Frank asked Williams if he has ever had a situation in MMA where the opponent was handcuffed, or three people were fighting against one. Williams said no.

Nelson finished cross by pointing out how Williams called police names over and over.



Now prosecution is asking redirect questions.



Ever see MMA fight 3 against one?



Never. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 30, 2021

Frank asked Williams about the situations he'd mentioned where a person is choked out but comes back. He asked if the fight usually stops at that point.

"Right away, immediately, medical attention," Williams said.

The prosecution asked Williams how he has de-escalated the angry crowds he's dealt with during his time in security work.

"Just being humane with the person would work for me in downtown Minneapolis as a security guard," he said. He said he would have to "solve this problem without putting physical force on them, unless they are putting physical force on me."

Prosecutor Matthew Frank now turning around questions to Williams' experience deescalating people while working security. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 30, 2021

Frank asked Williams what his reaction was when former officer Tou Thao put his hand on Williams' chest.

Williams said he swiped his hand away, put his hands up and stepped back.

"So you didn't want officer Thao touching you," Frank said. "And other than pushing his hand away, you didn't touch him."

Williams said that was accurate.

"While you were there watching, was there a time where you saw Mr. Floyd lose consciousness?" Frank asked. "That's correct," Williams said.

"You were asked multiple times about being angry," Frank said. "And more and more upset as time went on. So why? Why did you get angry and more and more upset as time went on?"

Williams said it was because no one was listening to him.

"I felt like I had to speak for Floyd because he was speaking out to the officer and there was no feedback, no emotion, no nothing," he said. Williams added later, "I felt like he was in the process of losing consciousness."

"You were concerned about Mr. Floyd losing his life?" Frank asked. "Correct," Williams said.

9:35 a.m.

The defense for Derek Chauvin had a chance to cross-examine the state's third witness Tuesday morning, an MMA fighter who witnessed Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd's neck and told the jury he recognized a "blood choke."

Defense attorney Eric Nelson began by asking Donald Wynn Williams II about his training in "flow wrestling" and using his body weight.

"The notion of a chokehold is very common within the martial arts community, right?" Nelson asked Williams. "And there are many forms, right?"

Williams agreed.

Nelson told Williams that he looked up his MMA competitive record and found that it was five wins and six losses in 11 fights. Williams countered that he believed he was six and six.

The defense asked Williams about voluntarily submitting to being put into chokeholds as a part of his training, and rendering other people in practice unconscious.

Eric Nelson is cross-examining Williams.



Asking him about his MMA experience.



NELSON: In fight, does Ref lifts arm to see if conscious or not?



Williams agrees with him.



I think Nelson will come back to this in the body camera video where one of the officers is holding GF arm — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 30, 2021

Nelson questioned Williams about the difference between an air choke and a blood choke. Nelson said that an air choke cuts off oxygen from the front of the neck, "and in doing so you can render someone unconscious." Williams said "I'm not a medical person so I won't answer that."

In a blood choke, the blood supply is cut off to both sides of the neck, Nelson said. Williams disagreed, saying that it cuts off only one side of the neck.

Nelson asked Williams how long it takes to render someone unconscious. He said sometimes only seconds.

When asked if he has ever seen someone "come back to" and start fighting again after he's rendered them unconscious, Williams said he has not had this happen to him personally but he's seen it on UFC.

Nelson asked Williams if he has ever dealt with a crowd of upset people in his work as a security guard.

Williams said he has, and that he is able to “still be professional and focus on what’s going on in front of me.” He said he has been afraid in these situations before.

Nelson is now asking Williams -- if he has seen someone come back to consciousness and fight after getting choked out.



Williams testifies that yes he has and it's happened to him. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 30, 2021

Nelson asked him if was aware that an ambulance had been called three minutes before his arrival.

“You were not aware that the police had been dealing with Mr. Floyd for 15 minutes prior to your arrival?”

“Not at all.”

Nelson asked Williams if he would agree that he grew "more and more upset" as he interacted with the officers on the scene.

"I was in a position where I had to be controlled, professional," Williams said.

Nelson recounted the things that Williams called the officer: "bogus," "bum," and "tough guy." Williams acknowledged this. "Those terms grew more and more angry, would you agree with that?" Nelson said.

Nelson said that Williams' voice grew "louder and louder."

"So I could be heard," Williams said.

9:15 a.m.

Prosecutor Matthew Frank resumed questioning the state's third witness Tuesday morning.

Donald Wynn Williams II is an MMA fighter with a background in security. He can be heard on bystander video telling the officers to check George Floyd's pulse.

Frank continued to ask Williams what he saw while Derek Chauvin's knee was on Floyd's neck, a move that Williams referred to on Monday as a "blood choke."

"You could see that he was going through tremendous pain," he said. "You could see his eyes slowly rolling back in his head and him having his mouth open."

Williams told Frank, "I felt like he was in very much danger."

Nelson objected when Williams said he was watching "another man like me being controlled" -- and Judge Cahill sustained. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 30, 2021

The prosecution asked Williams about attempts he made to keep the crowd calm. He told the jury that he did not hear anyone threaten the officers' safety.

Williams told Frank that he called 911 after George Floyd was taken away in the ambulance.

"I did call the police on the police," he said. "Because I believe I witnessed a murder."

Prosecutors played that call for the jury. Williams could be heard saying, "He pretty much just killed this guy that wasn't resisting arrest."

Prosecutor Mattthew Frank: Why did you call 911?



Williams: Because I thought I witnessed a murder. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 30, 2021

"I didn't know what else to do, I didn't know what to do," Williams said. "But call."

8:50 a.m.

Court is in recess until the state's third witness returns at about 9:15 a.m.: Donald Wynn Williams II, a mixed martial arts fighter who can be heard on bystander video asking officers to check George Floyd's pulse.

I think cross-examination of Williams will be very important for the defense. Eric Nelson will have to try to diminish Williams' expertise to some extent -- and likely call his own MMA expert witness later to undo what his testimony has done for the prosecution. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 30, 2021

8:40 a.m.

Judge Peter Cahill began pretrial proceedings Tuesday by explaining a technical glitch that closed court early on Monday. He said a power surge knocked out the feed to the Floyd family room in the courthouse as well as the media center.

He then heard an argument from prosecutors over a motion to keep juvenile witnesses from being broadcast.

"This is a very, very public trial," the prosecutor said. "There is a lot of online coverage."

Prosecutors said four of the witnesses were minors at the time of the incident, and two are still under 18. The state wants a pseudonym or just first names used. Cahill previously ruled no video on these witnesses, but prosecutors are asking for no audio as well.

The media coalition spoke to the judge arguing that one particular witness, the young woman who filmed the viral bystander video at the center of the case, should be broadcast. She was a minor at the time but is now an adult.

Judge Cahill is ruling:

The testimony of the four under-18 witnesses will be broadcast audio-only, no video.



For all four -- when they state and spell their names, the audio will be silenced. Then audio will go back up and their names will not be broadcasted. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 30, 2021

Cahill immediately denied the motion to restrict the audio feed "with one exception." He said all four witnesses who were juveniles at the time can state and spell their names with the audio feed muted. "They may be referred to by first names," he said.

The judge maintained that video will not be broadcast of any of the four witnesses, who all expressed "discomfort" being shown.

"I know technically that two are now adults," Cahill said. "This is more to give them comfort testifying as witnesses in what is a very high-profile trial. And given their young age, I am going to grant it."

Monday, March 29

Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell gave his opening statement Monday morning, playing video shot by a bystander of Floyd under Chauvin's knee.

"You can believe your eyes that it's a homicide, that it's murder," Blackwell said.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson followed the statement from prosecutors with his own opening statement, pointing to Floyd's drug use and preexisting medical conditions as cause of death.

"When you hear the actual evidence, and when you apply the law, reason and common sense, there will be only one just verdict," Nelson said.

Following opening statements, three witnesses testified: The 911 dispatcher who sent officers to Cup Foods and then reported their use of force to a sergeant, a shift lead at the Speedway on 38th and Chicago, and another bystander, a professional fighter with a background in security who can be heard on video telling officers to check Floyd's pulse.

Outside the courtroom Monday morning, members of George Floyd's family gathered with attorneys and civil rights leaders for an emotional press conference. Attorney Ben Crump called for justice, a sentiment echoed first by George Floyd's brother, and then by the Rev. Al Sharpton.

Before escorting Floyd's family into the Hennepin County Courthouse, the group kneeled for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the time a bystander's video first showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck.

Later Monday night, after court had adjourned for the day, more than 20 community groups gathered outside the government center for a rally and march through Minneapolis. Besides justice for George Floyd, the coalition presented a list of demands including the Minnesota legislature passing nine police reform bills. Protesters called for community control of the police force.

"There were many murders that happened before George Floyd that led up to George Floyd and our families were out here pleading and begging and asking the legislators to listen to us. Listen to us," said Toshira Garraway, founder of Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence.

The coalition also protested at the start of jury selection and plans to return outside the courthouse during key parts of the trial.