Guests will be allowed to see patients undergoing surgery, receiving end of life care, and delivering mothers.

NORTH EAST, Pa. — Geisinger has announced new modifications to its policy for in-person visits to hospitalized patients.

While visitation is still limited, guests will be allowed to see patients undergoing surgery, receiving end of life care, and delivering mothers.

Visitors will be screened before entering the hospital for symptoms such as cough or fever.