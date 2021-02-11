Geisinger to pay more than $18 million in settlement to Medicare

Geisinger has agreed to pay more than $18 million in a settlement to Medicare, following claim errors.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, between 2012 and 2017, Geisinger submitted claims to Medicare for hospice and home health services that violated Medicare regulations.

Geisinger disclosed the violations and agreed to pay up.