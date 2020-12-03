Geisinger taking precautions against Coronavirus

Geisinger is taking steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus at all of its hospitals and clinics including Geisinger CMC hospital in Scranton.
The health care system says people with a fever, runny nose, cough or shortness of breath should wear masks during appointments or while visiting patients.
Anyone who is not a parent, spouse or primary caregiver of a patient, and has a respiratory illness should stay home.
Masks can be found at or near the entrances of all Geisinger hospitals and clinics.