Geisinger requiring COVID-19 vaccine for all employees

Officials called it "a necessary step to protect the health of our patients and their colleagues."

DANVILLE, Pa. — Geisinger Health System announced Wednesday that all employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 15.

All workers must complete a Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine series by October 15. All new employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment beginning on October 15, according to a release.

Officials called it "a necessary step to protect the health of our patients and their colleagues."

The COVID-19 vaccine requirement includes all new employees, faculty, medical staff, residents, fellows, temporary workers, trainees, volunteers, students, and temporary staff, regardless of employer.

An exemption process is available for employees who have a documented and specific medical reason or sincerely held religious belief that preclude them from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Geisinger claims that about 70 percent of employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.