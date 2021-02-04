Is there a future for shopping in stores? An expert weighs in

There's been a push to online businesses, especially this past year. So is there a future for brick-and-mortar stores? Newswatch 16 spoke with an expert to find out.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — After such a tough year for so many, it’s probably just what business owners all over northeastern and central Pennsylvania want to hear.

Retail researchers say more and more people turned online for shopping and business in the past year, but that does not mean there is no future for storefronts.

“I think that the rumors of the demise of brick and mortar are greatly exaggerated. There are certain advantages that brick-and-mortar businesses have that you just can’t replicate online. One is the instant purchase; you get to buy and take home immediately," said John Kelly, CEO of Zenreach.

Kelly said as more people are vaccinated, and the economy opens back up, he thinks more and more people will return to stores, but store owners have to remember many may be nervous.

“There’s still 20 to 30 percent of the population that is very concerned about the virus, so you have to take the safety protocols in place. That’s first and foremost addressing the concern of the consumer.”

Second, Kelly said to make sure you know who your consumers are: get as much information as you can and then advertise, and the best place to do that right now, he added, is online.

“Offline marketing has taken a huge hit during this pandemic; online marketing gives you much more visibility. It's going to become increasingly important.”