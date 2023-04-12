Funeral services listed for Bishop James Timlin

Ceremonies for the bishop emeritus are scheduled for next week in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Diocese of Scranton has announced plans for the upcoming funeral rites for Bishop Emeritus James C. Timlin.

At Bishop Timlin's request, a private viewing for family members and the celebration of Vespers will take place on Monday, April 17, 2023.

Public visitation for the Most Reverend James C. Timlin will be held on Tuesday, April 18, at the Cathedral of Saint Peter on Wyoming Avenue in Scranton from 9 a.m. until 1:45 p.m.

The funeral Mass for Bishop Timlin will be celebrated at the Cathedral of Saint Peter immediately following at 2 p.m. The Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L., Bishop of Scranton, will preside at the funeral Mass.

The funeral Mass will be broadcast live on Catholic Television for those unable to attend in person.

Bishop Timlin will be interred in Cathedral Cemetery following the funeral Mass.

Bishop Timlin, the eighth Roman Catholic Bishop of Scranton, died on Easter Sunday at Marywood Heights in Scranton. He was 95.

In making the announcement, the diocese acknowledged controversy after the Pennsylvania attorney general's investigation into the church in 2018.

"The Diocese of Scranton acknowledges the sensitive circumstances of planning this funeral, which must balance Bishop Timlin's full life of service to the church with a clear understanding of imperfect judgments related to clergy sexual abuse. We pray for all sexual abuse survivors and hope they find healing and peace."