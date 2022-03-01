Funding available to weatherize homes

Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize tells us about a weatherization program looking to serve even more people this year.

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — SEDA-COG workers are back at the warehouse after installing insulation at a home in Union County. It's all part of a program the Community and Economic Development Agency is expanding. The Pennsylvania Low-Income Usage Reduction Program (LIURP) helps people stay warm at home by preparing their houses for the cold weather.

"We install insulation, door kits, potentially windows. It depends on where the home is leaky and losing its energy efficiency," said Misty Fox, chief of weatherization for SEDA-COG.

The program is income-based for homeowners and renters and is free for people who qualify. SEDA Council of Governments received more grant money for the program this year than last year.

"Roughly $300,000 is what we spent in some homes. This year is over $1 million."

Last year, the money was spent in more than 50 homes across ten counties in central Pennsylvania. With the additional funding, SEDA-COG hopes to help more people.

People we spoke with think it's a good idea.

"I think it's very nice, good for people, especially if you're retired," Marie Dorman said.

"Anybody that signs up for it, do it because you'll love it. And any other programs because they're great out here," Candy Carapezza said.

If residents don't qualify for LIURP services, they may still qualify for SEDA-COG Weatherization's LIHEAP or Crisis assistance. SEDA-COG's Weatherization program can be reached at 570-522-7219.