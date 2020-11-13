Chase Down Podcast: From Scranton to the White House, Who is Joe Biden?

Last Saturday, Joe Biden was named President-Elect of the United States. He grew up in Scranton, Pennsylvania, has spent his entire adult life in politics and has had to overcome several personal and professional hardships.

On this episode of The Chase Down Podcast, Chase Senior speaks with Borys Krawczeniuk, who's been covering politics in Northeastern Pennsylvania for more than 30 years. His story on Biden winning the election was on the front page of The Scranton-Times Tribune. In that story, Borys spoke with some of Biden's childhood friends who have known him for close to eight decades.