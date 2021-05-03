'Fresh Start' for animal rescue in Schuylkill County

There's a brand new animal rescue in Schuylkill County, and organizers there say they're already busy.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — It is a brand new animal rescue in Schuylkill County called Fresh Start Animal Rescue League.

Organizers started it because they said they saw a need in their communities.

Already, they have helped rescue animals and started placing them in homes.

“There’s also a lot of people that are very encouraging and very responsive as far as fundraising goes. We did already have emergencies with a couple of puppies, and the outpour of support was phenomenal," said Alix Wenrich of Fresh Start Animal Rescue League.

Rescue workers are raising money in hopes of building a center for the rescue in Schuylkill County.

They are also working on helping get animals to first responders and veterans with post-traumatic stress.

"There are many companies around the world that do this, and there’s nothing local really at this point where they can pair them up with that, so I feel animals are therapy to a lot of people," said Ryan Schaeffer of Fresh Start Animal Rescue League.

Organizers said they hope to have a building soon.

They are focused on Schuylkill County right now but said in the future, they would like to expand their animal rescue.

“Animals have always been a major part of my life and just being able to give to them and support my friends and community in doing something along the lines of animal rescue really touches base for me," said Wenrich.