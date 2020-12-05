"Notice of Execution" filed for Eric Frein

A Notice of Execution has been filed for Eric Frein, setting June 22, 2020 as the execution date.
Frein shot and killed a state trooper and badly wounded another at the Blooming Grove barracks back in 2014.
He was found guilty and sentenced to death.
According to the Associated Press, a Notice of Execution is filed if the governor does not sign an execution warrant.
Governor Wolf issued a temporary suspension, otherwise known as a moratorium, on the death penalty in Pennsylvania back in 2015.
It still stands.