"Notice of Execution" filed for Eric Frein

Despite a moratorium on the death penalty, a date has been set.

A Notice of Execution has been filed for Eric Frein, setting June 22, 2020 as the execution date.

Frein shot and killed a state trooper and badly wounded another at the Blooming Grove barracks back in 2014.

He was found guilty and sentenced to death.

According to the Associated Press, a Notice of Execution is filed if the governor does not sign an execution warrant.

Governor Wolf issued a temporary suspension, otherwise known as a moratorium, on the death penalty in Pennsylvania back in 2015.