Free WiFi hotspots offered at local libraries

Libraries in Snyder, Northumberland, and Union Counties are renting free mobile hotspots for use.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — The Selinsgrove Library is one of 17 libraries partnering with the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way to help provide internet to students who don't have access.

Students can now check out mobile WiFi hotspots from their local libraries.

"We recognized pretty early on that lack of internet would be a problem in our community, mostly because a lot of our area is rural and so not only do we not have the infrastructure in a lot of places but affordability is a real problem for a lot of families," said Joanne Troutman of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.

"We know so many people in the area and we know who needs help and this is a way for us to be the people to circulate these hotspots and to figure out who needs them and figure out how much time they need it for," said Pamela Ross with the Selinsgrove Library.

Libraries in Snyder, Union, and Northumberland counties are all participating.

"We purchased 80 in total and we also had received some grant money and we're working with some school districts directly to provide spots for high need families in addition to what the schools may have already done," said Troutman.

The mobile hotspots can be used anywhere. They come with a charger and an info card that will help you get started. Each hotspot has 2 Gigabytes of data per month. Officials at the library in Selinsgrove say hotspots can be rented out for a full month.

"So renting will be on a case by case basis and we do want to make sure we have contact with people we are loaning them to to make sure that they are still using it and also have to renew the time," said Ross.