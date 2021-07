Newswatch 16 has learned that long-time anchor and reporter Jill Garrett has passed away.

Many will remember Jill as our five o'clock news anchor and later as our Healthwatch 16 reporter.

She grew up in Wilkes-Barre, and as a teenager, she was instrumental in the volunteer efforts to clean up after Hurricane Agnes in 1972.

She even got to meet President Nixon.