Florist giving out free palms for Palm Sunday

All of the palms are blessed and will be given out for free on Saturday.

HONESDALE, Pa. — A florist in Wayne County that's choosing to stay closed due to Covid-19 has found a way to give back to the community during the Easter season.

This is usually the beginning of the busy season for Bold's Florist & Garden Center in Honesdale.

To try to keep some normalcy for those celebrating Easter, the owner has decided to give away free blessed palms for Palm Sunday.

"I think that my customers appreciate that we are staying closed for their health. But also with Palm Sunday being this Sunday, they also appreciate that we're giving the palms away to them for free for them and their loved ones," said Suzanne Bold-Kohrs.