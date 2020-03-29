x
First Pennsylvania inmate to test positive for the Coronavirus

Credit: Pennsylvania Department of Corrections

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Department of Correction's Secretary announced Sunday that an inmate has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to officials, the inmate is at SCI Phoenix in Montgomery County, near Philadelphia.

The inmate is now isolated from others at the prison in Southeastern Pa.

Information on the Coronavirus withing the state's prison is available on the DOC’s website

Find the latest information on the DOC’s COVID-19 efforts here. 

Find the latest information on the coronavirus here.