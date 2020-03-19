First death in Pennsylvania from coronavirus

"Today's death is just the first of what will become many. Our only hope is to keep our hospitals from being overwhelmed, so our medical professionals can do the most they can," Wolf said. "We need businesses to heed our mitigation efforts and follow our guidelines if they hope to save lives. We need to stay home if we want to save lives. We need to work together if we want to save lives. I believe Pennsylvanians are great people and will step up, and do our part to get through this crisis."