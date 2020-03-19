First death in Pennsylvania from coronavirus

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — State officials announced the first death Wednesday afternoon.
The patient was a man hospitalized in Northampton County.
Governor Tom Wolf talked about Pennsylvania's first death from the virus.
"Today's death is just the first of what will become many. Our only hope is to keep our hospitals from being overwhelmed, so our medical professionals can do the most they can," Wolf said. "We need businesses to heed our mitigation efforts and follow our guidelines if they hope to save lives. We need to stay home if we want to save lives. We need to work together if we want to save lives. I believe Pennsylvanians are great people and will step up, and do our part to get through this crisis."
State Health Department officials released the daily coronavirus update:
There are thirty-seven new positive tests.
One of the new tests is in our area.
That makes 12 out of the 133 positive tests across the commonwealth.
The state had reported eight in Monroe County.
But they've revised that number to seven and added one to Pike County since that is where the person lives.
