Fighting vaccine hesitancy: Some worried about second dose side effects

Gearing up for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, some worry about its side effects. Newswatch 16's Sarah Buynovsky spoke with a medical expert to explain why.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — It has been a few weeks since state officials opened up COVID-19 vaccines to all adults and thousands got their first shots.

Now, some are worried about their upcoming second dose.

Doctors said it seems many people are worried about how they will react, usually to the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines.

But those medical experts said if you do have a reaction, it is usually mild and does not last long.

“Sometimes fatigue, chills, even a fever, muscle aches, those would be the most common things, occasionally somebody will claim to be nauseous or have a headache," said Dr. Arielle Levitan, an internist and co-founder of Vous Vitamin.

Medical experts worry these side effect worries may keep people from getting that needed second shot.

According to the CDC, millions of Americans have missed their second dose.

"The recommendation still is to get the second dose of the two-dose vaccines. We also think the second dose may help the vaccine last longer, so it’s especially important to get the second dose. It’ll carry you a lot longer.”

Doctors like Dr. Levitan said there's no way to tell for certain who may or may not have a reaction to the vaccine. They stress having a mild reaction is a small price to pay for vaccine protection.

“These are not reasons not to get the vaccine; they’re much better than a life-threatening case of COVID.”

Dr. Levitan recommends before you get vaccinated, with your first or second shot, make sure you are as hydrated as possible, drink plenty of water, and making sure you’re taking your vitamins.