Virtual school remains popular for some families

Enrollment in one online school has more than doubled, rising from about 10,000 pre-COVID to about 24,000 now.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Every time she hears about a school shooting in the news, Patrice Crammer breathes a sigh of relief that her kids are taking classes online.

"My kids are safe. I know where they are," Crammer said.

The mom from the Reading area has kids in fourth and sixth grade. They both enrolled at Commonwealth Charter Academy during the pandemic.

A lot of students did. Enrollment more than doubled, rising from about 10,000 pre-COVID to about 24,000 now.

"Because of the pandemic, kids were at home. They were seeing what their kids were learning, what their kids weren't learning, and families didn't like what they saw," said Timothy Eller, an administrator with Commonwealth Charter Academy.

Eller says parents have access to lesson plans and textbooks and can customize what classes their child takes.

"They're doing school here, and I'm their learning coach. So I am blessed with the ability to know exactly what they're doing. And we can continue that learning throughout the rest of the evening, talking over dinner about what they've learned," Crammer said.

Eller notes another big change—students are enrolling at random times throughout the semester, even if there are only a few weeks left of school.

"We're enrolling a couple hundred kids every week during the school year, and that's still going on. They're concerned about bullying. They're concerned about school shootings, unfortunately," Eller said.

Crammer has noticed a change in her kids after three years of virtual learning.

"They have become more independent. They're better with their time management because I tell them this is their education; they are responsible for it."