Families in need fed in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Thirty thousand pounds of food was given out to families in need Saturday in Lackawanna County.
Cars lined up at the Benton Township Community Center.
The CEO of the Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank provided food baskets which included Milk, Produce, Meat, and Non-Perishables.
"All the things that are happening that are bad in the world, there are so many things that are good! And so we're having the free food distribution to help other people in their time of need, we're here for them," said Susanne Green from the Northern Lackawanna County Food Share.
The Northern Lackawanna County Food Share held the distribution.
Volunteers plan to do this every two weeks until the pandemic is over.