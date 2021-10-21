Time to enjoy the fall foliage, it's peaking in our area

Pennsylvania's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources put out its latest Fall Foliage Report.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — If you enjoy the colors of the changing leaves in our area the upcoming week is tailor-made for enjoying the foliage.

If you check out Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania most of our counties will enjoy "best color" the next few days.

Three counties, Bradford, Lackawanna, and Pike are "starting to fade."

Two counties, Susquehanna and Wayne are "past peak."

The Lehigh Valley and other counties to our south still haven't gotten to "best color" just yet.