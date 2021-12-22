Hazleton police officer arrested, accused of burglarizing home involved in explosion investigation

Ladell Hannon is accused of burglarizing a home in Kelayres in October.

KELAYRES, Pa. — A Hazleton police officer is locked up in Schuylkill County on charges related to a burglary at the same home where authorities are investigating an explosion.

State police arrested Ladell Hannon, 31, of Hazleton on Tuesday afternoon on charges including burglary and theft.

Troopers say that on October 28, Hannon went into a home on Center Street in Kelayres and stole items.

State police say they learned about the burglary while investigating an explosion that happened at that same home near McAdoo around 5:30 Tuesday morning. The blast sent one man to the hospital.

Troopers have said they are treating the explosion as an attempted homicide.

Hannon is currently locked up in Schuylkill County on charges related to the burglary in October. His bail is set at $300,000.