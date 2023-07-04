x
Explosion destroys home in Wayne County

Numerous crews responded to a fire Tuesday evening on Cortez Road.
Credit: Tom Prince, Cottage Ambulance

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Crews from numerous fire departments were called out to a fire in a home on Cortez Road in South Canaan Township near Lake Ariel in Wayne County Tuesday evening. 

Tom Prince, an EMT with Cottage Ambulance, said the home exploded and the structure fell in on itself. One person was inside, who escaped by themselves before crews arrived. 

Prince said a dozen departments were called to the scene because of a lack of hydrants in the area. 

"“The problem with being that it is a holiday, they are volunteer fire departments coming here on their own time, they have previous engagements, with their families, friends.” 

A cause for the fire is not known at this time, the fire marshal will investigate.

This is a developing story, we are working to learn more information.  

