Expert tip on staying healthy this Halloween

Geisinger pediatrician weighs in on spooky celebrations

BERWICK, Pa. — Halloween is happening.

Some celebrations may be canceled, but an expert is weighing in on how to have a spooky celebration despite the pandemic.

This year, the CDC is warning people that trick-or-treating, big Halloween parties and parades are high-risk activities.

“Because Covid is still here we don’t have to cancel Halloween but we can’t do it the way we used to do it," said Laurie Campfield, a Geisinger pediatrician.

Dr Laurie Campfield has three young kids herself and understands this year may not go the way you want it to.

She does not recommend traditional trick-or-treating but she says it is possible to have a spooky celebration and stay safe.

“If you’re in a neighborhood and want to make some grab and go goodie bags that you can place at the end of the driveway for kind of that we call a one-way trick or treating experience if you still want kids around neighborhood at a safe distance of course.”

Another tip from Dr Campfield: it may not match your costume, but masks this year are a must, but only wear one.

“Definitely do not double up, if you have a costume that already has a mask, do not double up, because you will have difficulty breathing. But everybody should be wearing a mask.”

Dr. Campfield said when it comes to the candy itself, as long as it is wrapped, it should be fine; there is no real need to sanitize or wipe it down this year, although she said setting it aside for a few days before eating it is fine if it makes you feel more reassured.