Everhart Museum reopens in Scranton

The Everhart Museum along Mulberry Street reopened Saturday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A museum in Scranton is welcoming back visitors after being closed for a little over six months.

Newswatch 16 found new signage all over the museum, reminding visitors to stay six feet apart.

Capacity is limited in certain exhibits.

The museum will only be open on Saturday and Sunday for now.

The first hour every Saturday morning will be reserved for those considered at higher risk for COVID-19 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.