Evangelical Community Hospital announces mandatory testing for unvaccinated workers

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Evangelical Community Hospital announced Wednesday that all unvaccinated employees will be subjected to daily testing, beginning in October.

The hospital recently reinstated masking requirements for all employees, regardless of vaccination status, and tightened visitor restrictions.

Hospital officials cited the rising number of positive cases of COVID-19 and the possibility of another surge of coronavirus infections as the reason for the new testing plan.