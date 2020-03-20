Entertainment Company Transforms to Meet Pandemic Needs

Mountain Productions using equipment to build structures that can be used as medical facilities.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Mountain Productions in Wilkes-Barre specializes in entertainment technology and event staging... Which may lead you to think all its equipment will just sit while large events remain postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. But CEO Ricky Rose says that's not Mountain Production's style.

"Within 48 hours we have launched a full-scale website to address this crisis and we re-engineered our company to address this global pandemic with the unique structures we have that nobody else has in the country," said Rose.

Rose says his staff has been hard at work designing new ways for all this equipment to be put to use. It is demonstrated in a video put together by company to show the equipment's capabilities.

The equipment can build structures that can be used as medical facilities. Structures that can handle high wind speeds and also include medical grade flooring and anti-microbial wall coverings.

"Now these can serve as mobile hospitals, emergency response centers and quarantine structures. What's so unique about these structures as opposed to tents is the infrastructure that you can build within them. Lighting, power supply, we can customize anything with our talented staff here to help build out a full-scale mobile hospital," explained Rose.

In the last 24 hours, M-T-N Emergency Services dot com has received inquiries from health service organizations in Montana, Los Angeles, Florida, New York and New Jersey.

Rose says since the company decided to make this transition, his staff has been working around the clock.

"To fulfill needs for health care systems, people that need smaller footprints, people that need mobile living spaces mobile testing centers. So on a rolling basis we are working around the clock to add to the site and to help the american public," added Rose.

Mountain Production's office has transformed too. A 'command center includes six screens that keep a complete inventory of equipment loaded up and ready to go throughout the country.

"We can deploy quickly and rapidly, mobile hospitals, emergency service centers right away to address this global pandemic," said Rose.