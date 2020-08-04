Enforcing the statewide stay-at-home order

Pennsylvania State Police want to clarify how they are enforcing the governor's statewide order.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The statewide stay-at-home order issued by Governor Wolf says all individuals must stay at home except for certain essential activities and work to provide life-sustaining business and government services. State Police want to clarify what that means for drivers on the roads.

"Everybody wants to do the right thing. We just recommend, we are receiving a lot of questions, ‘can I just go out and take a Sunday drive?' The answer is no," said Pennsylvania State Police Communication Director, Trooper Brent Miller.

Since April 1, State Police have issued six warnings throughout the state and twoccitations. One of those citations was in our area, in Montour County. A 38-year- old woman was charged along with numerous other traffic violations.

"We want the public to know, Pennsylvania State Police is not stopping vehicles and asking where you are going," Trooper Miller said.

According to State Police, violating the stay-at-home order is being considered a secondary offense, so law enforcement could pull someone over for breaking the law like speeding or other traffic violations, and add this citation on top of the other charges.

"During that conversation with a trooper, it’s normal to ask where the driver is headed. Through that investigation, it can be determined whether or not they are in violation of the stay-at-home order," said Trooper Miller.

State Police say just going for a drive is different from taking a walk because exercise is considered essential under the stay-at-home order. The order says traveling on the roads must only be for essential items or work.

"The stay-at-home order is not something we can enforce our way out of just by issuing a lot of citations, it isn’t going to stop. We just need everyone’s compliance to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and hopefully lower that curve," Trooper Miller said.