Enforcement of closures delayed until Monday

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Wolf Administration is now delaying enforcement against non-life sustaining businesses in Pennsylvania who do not close their physical locations. Enforcement actions for non-compliance was originally scheduled to begin 12:01 a.m. Saturday, March 21. The Governor's office posted on their website that due to the high volume of waiver requests from businesses, they are delaying the enforcement until Monday, March 23, at 8:00 a.m. Businesses that are non-life sustaining are still ordered to be closed, but again, enforcement actions will not begin until Monday morning.