Emergency Communication Board helps those with speech difficulties

It was developed by this group of speech therapists and special education teachers in the Wallenpaupack Area School District.

HAWLEY, Pa. — Some of us take for granted just how easily we can communicate, but what happens when you can't or are having difficulty? The Emergency Communications Board is designed to help individuals with just that.

"It's ideally made for individuals who have limited verbal output. So it could be used in medical situations such as if someone suffers a stroke," said Rebecca Bozym, a speech-language pathologist for the Wallenpaupack Area School District.

It was developed by this group of speech therapists and special education teachers in the Wallenpaupack Area school district.

It's made up of pictures, symbols, numbers, and a keyboard that someone can point at to communicate in a time of an emergency.

"We choose these icons because they're universal. They're familiar to a lot of people–easy to identify, locate. And it's not too much information on the board but something that they can use to get their immediate needs met," said Sarah Heinly, a speech-language pathologist for the Wallenpaupack Area School District.

The group wanted to make the board more accessible, so they came up with a QR code that you can scan with a smartphone so you can always have it with you.

"You can be at a restaurant and see it and take it. You can be at the hospital and see it. In our classrooms, we could use it, and it makes it more accessible to many more people, not just a picture on a wall," said Leonard Spoor, a special education teacher for the Wallenpaupack Area School District.

Copies of the board are scattered throughout schools in the district. Wayne Memorial hospital was also given a copy.

The creators behind it hope to disperse it into the community so that many others can access it.

"Whether it's restaurants, churches, really anywhere that somebody may run into a problem communicating and not being able to express themselves," said Megan Trainor, a speech-language pathologist for the Wallenpaupack Area School District.

To get a copy of the Emergency Communications Board, please call the Wallenpaupack Area School District at (570) 226-4557, and ask for the special education office.