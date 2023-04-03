Eligible veterans in Pennsylvania could receive $150 per month

The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs issued a reminder that eligible veterans could receive a $150 monthly pension.

ANNVILLE, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) reminds veterans that they could be eligible for a $150 monthly pension.

The funds come from the commonwealth's Amputee and Paralyzed Veterans Pension program.

To qualify, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Have been a resident of Pennsylvania upon entering the military;

Have received Honorable or Under Honorable Conditions discharge;

Have suffered a service-connected injury or incurred a disease resulting in the loss or loss of use of two or more extremities (arms/hands or legs/feet); and

Have at least a 40% disability rating compensation rating or higher in each limb as determined and certified by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs

“All veterans have sacrificed in some way, but some sacrifices have altered day-to-day life greater than others. It is imperative that we help those whose lives have been changed due to an accident or injury while serving our nation,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s acting adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “We want every veteran who is eligible for this program to apply for and receive this benefit.”

To apply, Pennsylvania veterans should contact their County Directors of Veterans Affairs in the county they reside. More information about the DMVA Amputee and Paralyzed Veterans Pension Program can be found online.

There are currently more than 2,000 veterans across Pennsylvania enrolled in the program.