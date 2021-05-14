Edward's Garden Center monkey mascot stolen again, $300 reward offered for its return

It's not the first time the roadside monkey has been stolen, but the owners of Edward's are hoping this time the popular mascot will be returned.

It's not the first time this popular plastic monkey mascot has been stolen, but the owners of Edward's Garden Center in Forty Fort are hoping that a $300 reward will lead to its safe return.

When you are driving to the garden center from the Cross Valley Expressway, there is a sign telling you how to get there and about four years ago, Edward's Garden Center owner Ed Kopec hung one of his plastic monkeys from the sign to draw a little more attention to his business.

Well, it seems that the plastic monkeys haven't only drawn the attention of drivers, but thieves as well.

The roadside mascot was first stolen back in February of 2019.

That monkey was never returned, and Kopec later replaced it with one of the similar monkeys throughout Kopec's business.

This Thursday, Edward's Garden Center shared that their replacement mascot had also been stolen.

Kopec posted about the missing monkey and a $300 reward on the garden center's Facebook page.

"We take great joy in bringing a smile to the drivers who pass the monkey. So this is disheartening that he has been taken," posted Kopec.