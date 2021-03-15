Eagle egg hatches

Over the weekend, one of two eggs hatched.

HANOVER, Pa. — Pennsylvania's most popular eagle's nest has at least one baby eaglet, with the chance of another egg hatching soon.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has a live camera on the eagle nest at Codorus State Park near Hanover in York County.

Thousands of viewers online have been watching the eaglet.

The wait continues to see if the other egg hatches, which should happen soon if it does.

However, the camera has been a lesson in nature that not all eggs and eaglets go on to be adults.