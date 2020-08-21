Dwindling daylight makes for creative yoga

One yoga studio in Luzerne County will continue to adapt while days get shorter and pandemic continues.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Alyssa Kashuda says this pandemic has taught her to quickly adapt.

She had to do so, especially when it comes to running an exercise studio in her case, Home Yoga and Barre on Luzerne Avenue in West Pittston.

Once she had to close, she and her staff had to act fast.

"We got our studio all online so we had all of our virtual classes online and all of the teachers were trained to teach it and everything and everybody seemed to go with the flow which was really nice," explained Kashuda.

But she learned virtual exercise wasn't for everyone, especially in a yoga setting where a teacher usually assists participants in class as seen in pictures on the studio's Facebook page.

"As soon as we turned into the green phase we maximized on taking advantage of the outdoor classes and just being able to be outside and together in some capacity," said Kashuda.

But now the sun is starting to set earlier and the temperatures are dropping not ideal for a business that moved a lot of its operations outside.

Once again, Kashuda says she'll have to adapt and change.

"I'm hopeful that it might be a little more comfortable going inside at that point but I'm just trying to work on different ways to get creative to get people outside," said Kashuda.

Even when the sun sets earlier or when the nights get cooler.

"Outside of that we're just trying to take advantage of as many morning classes we can get outside and um taking advantage of doing different events like the hike yoga or the kayak yoga and things like that that we do," add Kashuda.