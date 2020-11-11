During a pandemic, a time to be grateful

Newswatch 16 spoke with people from the area about what they are thankful for, especially during the pandemic.

SCRANTON, Pa. — November is a month when we think about gratitude.

What are we thankful for, especially in the midst of this pandemic?

From brand new babies to new pets, like a kitten rescued from a busy roadside, people around northeastern and central Pennsylvania have added to their families during this tough time.

“I think everybody just needs to relax a little bit, I think everyone needs to follow the mandates and just be kind to one another, just be kind," said Linda Bartlett of Middleburg.

The health crisis has brought some the gift of time, too, from time to start new projects like a special blanket a handmade present for a dad’s 88th birthday.

There has been time to spend on ourselves: exercising and getting healthy and giving many a new appreciation of the beauty of nature where we live.

“It’s life-saving, I really feel that it’s life-saving, just the walking clears your mind, it takes away my anxiety and stress. My goal is 25 miles a week, so I try to do 5 every other day," said Bobbye Kopec of Archbald.

There has been renewed appreciation, as well, for our loved ones and time spent together cooking, playing, and creating new traditions.

“I realized that just staying in your pajamas all day with your kids and watching Netflix can be the best thing to happen that week," said Katie Robinson of Wyalusing.