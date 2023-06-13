Dozens gather to have their concerns heard for new billion-dollar recycling plant

Encina, a plastics recycling group out of Texas wants to keep communities in Northumberland county aware of their plans to make a new way to recycle.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — “So you mentioned 300 jobs. Can we see the list of jobs so we can see what kinds of jobs, where these jobs are coming from like Penn State or Bucknell,” asked Glenn Moyer of Northumberland.

“And start a new relationship with these people who are coming here to give us an opportunity for growth,” said Deborah Betz of Sunbury.

These were just some of the comments made by dozens of people who filed into the Chief Shikellamy elementary gymnasium in Northumberland County for an in-depth look at a recycling plant that promises to be a first of its kind.

“This community will be at the forefront. We are looking at anywhere from 700 to 900 heading on the phase of the jobs while it’s being built, depending on the phase of building,” said Encina CEO David Roesser. “Then I think well over 300 jobs when we are operational on a day-to-day basis.”

Roesser says the company has been holding public meetings like this to keep the surrounding communities up to date on what is a 1.1 billion-dollar project.

“This area has a lot of good industrial background right for people to be able to run that type of a plant,” said Roesser. “You got a lot of universities and colleges here that we can draw upon for the next generation of workers at our plant as well.”

The community meeting looked to answer many questions brought up by residents like pollution, job stability, and community impact.

“Really encouraged to see that something like this is going to come to this area and potentially help drive us towards that more sustainable you know what type of living,” said Austin Getgenstrob, a recent Bucknell University graduate who grew up in Selinsgrove.

“You’re dealing with a chemical process you know there’s gonna be people saying all this can happen, that can happen,” said Richard Robey.

Despite community members' concerns, the Northumberland resident says this plant could be the blueprint for the future.

“I want to see these guys be successful, they're pioneering and what they’re doing so you don’t know that everything’s gonna work out perfectly. You’ll have to see if they can make this process go,” said Robey.