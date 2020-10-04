Dog dons costumes during quarantine

Gunner tries on a different look each day.

These days dressing up for work or life for that matter has gone by the wayside.



Unless of course you're a pit bull named Gunner.

He's a rescue from Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

Marci Zeiler is his owner.

"I figured since he likes to dress up so much maybe we could dress him up and bring some smiles to people during scary times," said Zeiler.

Gunner's first quarantine look was just for fun.

"So his first costume wasn't really a costume, I put sunglasses on him and stuck a beer in his lap and it kind of blew up and people were like you need to do this more."

And more they did. Gunner has rocked many looks.

"I really loved the one of him in the saddle, I never expected him to leave his foot up on the horn of the saddle. that one cracks me up and the Grease one."

A lot of Gunner's costumes come form items around her house or her husband's closet.



"With the exception of a small amazon order i just placed for wigs because now we're so deep, I can't stop."

Gunner has two other rescue pit bull siblings. Bruce and Harold, who want nothing to do with playing dress up.

Marci says pit bulls often get a bad rap. She hopes these quarantine looks will open your eyes to what this breed is all about -- just being silly.