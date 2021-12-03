Doctors warning adults not to skip other life-saving shots

There's plenty of focus on the COVID-19 vaccine, but physicians are worried adults are skipping other important shots.

NICHOLSON, Pa. — There is so much focus on COVID-19 vaccines, but doctors said too many adults are forgetting to get other shots.

Recent data nationwide shows a sharp drop in the numbers of adults getting their vaccines: for shingles, pneumonia, pertussis (whooping cough), and the flu.

“People are just not getting their routine vaccines and that’s not a good thing because we’re in the middle of a pandemic. So it’s important to get the routine vaccines to decrease the strain on the healthcare system and to prevent a vaccine-preventable outbreak," said family physician Dr. LaTasha Seilby Perkins.

Medical experts estimate that getting routine vaccinations can prevent tens of thousands of deaths nationwide every year and prevent more serious effects of COVID-19.

“The short answer is it can be deadly average of 50 thousand Americans die of vaccine-preventable illnesses and when you add COVID in, these numbers just go up. And these individuals are adults and older adults.”

Dr. Seliby Perkins also said a recent survey of older adults shows 75 percent are not sure about which vaccines they need.

“Please call your doctor, ask us those questions, if there is another healthcare professional you trust. Go to their website."

Dr. Seliby Perkins said many may not want to visit a doctor’s office during this health crisis, but doing so could save their lives.