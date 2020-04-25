An emergency food distribution was held Friday night in Carbondale.
Catholic Social Services and the Diocese of Scranton hosted the giveaway at St. Rose of Lima Parish.
Workers were here putting boxes of food in people's cars.
The diocese says groceries were given out to about 400 people in Lackawanna County.
Diocese of Scranton holds emergency food distribution
