Diocese of Scranton announces suspension of public masses

The suspension goes into effect immediately, according to a release sent out Monday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The celebration of public masses in Catholic churches in the Diocese of Scranton is suspended effective immediately, Bishop Joseph Bambera said on Monday.

The decision affects all masses open to the public and all public gatherings in parishes, worship sites, college campuses, chapels and health care facilities.

Churches can remain open for individual private prayer.

Celebrations such as weddings, baptisms, and funerals, will be permitted but attendance will be limited to immediate family members and follow any guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.