Digging out in Luzerne County

Everyone's digging out but their motivations are all different.

BACK MOUNTAIN, Pa. — While many went outside Monday to clear their own driveways, Malaysia Shaw of Shavertown had a different mission.

Instead of having fun or playing video games, she was working hard.

"Shoveling so I can raise money for my golden retriever," said Shaw.

It's something she's thinking about as she clears snow from her neighbors' homes in the Back Mountain.

"I've been reading lately really into saving money for a dog because my sister has her own dog and she's only six years old. So I'm kind of using my own money to get my golden retriever," added Shaw.

Throughout the area we found people lending a helping hand.

"Having fun, shoveling a little snow trying to help some people out," said George Nemetz of Dallas.

Many tell Newswatch 16 they were expecting this storm to pack a bigger punch than they saw.

"I hope it's the last of our starter storms," laughed Nemetz "Heavy ice is really hard for a lot of people to shovel. So I had this and just kind of trying to help some people out."

"Oh, this is mild plus this is really our first real storm. If it would be our last that would be awesome," said Charlene Wanyo of Dallas.

Regardless they had to be out.

"And you got to get this slush away or you've got ice in the morning so either do it now or slip or fall tomorrow," added Wanyo.