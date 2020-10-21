Different Halloween plans across northeastern and central PA

Some across the area are forgoing traditional Halloween celebrations, and others are moving ahead with caution.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It’s Halloween during a pandemic, and for some, celebration during this health crisis seems pretty scary.

According to the CDC, some of the traditional activities pose too high a risk.

Some are skipping trick-or-treating or trunk-or-treat events around northeastern and central Pennsylvania, and parades have been canceled in some cases.

But not everyone is staying home.

“We’re going to treat it like we have in the past, just be a little more cautious. I’m even doing the parade; we’re going to go watch the parade. My town is still doing the Halloween parade. We’re going to go ahead and do it," said Katie Robinson of Wyalusing.

Some parents said they are not canceling the fun, just changing things up a bit.

“I just thought I don’t really want them running around and going to people’s houses or having people come to our house because you don’t know where they’ve been, and our county is becoming a hotspot again, so that’s why I thought, well, we’ll just stay home, they’ll get their favorite treats, they’ll get goodies," said Julie Shearer of Northumberland.

Some communities and schools have nixed the traditional parades and activities like trick-or-treat or trunk-or-treat events, but others say the show will go on.

“Because I have a day care here in Rome, we, of course, a lot of towns aren’t doing trick or treat. We’re trying to make it as normal as possible for them. Instead of doing trick or treat with the day care, we normally go from room to room. You can’t mix the kids like that, so we’re going to do a party in each room," said Robinson.